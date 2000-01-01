Company Profile

Globe International Ltd is an Australia based company operates in the apparel business. It is primarily engaged in production and distribution of purpose-built apparel, footwear and hardgoods for the board sports, street fashion and workwear markets. Its business is divided between proprietary brands, licensed brands, and distributed brands. In addition, it also holds a number of 'Globe' branded retail stores in various territories.