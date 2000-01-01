Company Profile

Globe Metals & Mining Ltd is engaged in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Australia and Africa. The company's project is the development of the Kanyika Niobium Project in Malawi. It is focused on multi-commodity Kanyika Niobium Project in Malawi, which produces niobium pentoxide and tantalum pentoxide.