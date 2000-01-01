Gloo Networks (LSE:GLOO)

UK company
Market Info - GLOO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLOO

  • Market Cap£12.160m
  • SymbolLSE:GLOO
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorMedia Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYVTYD43

Company Profile

Gloo Networks PLC operates as an asset management enterprise in the United Kingdom. Its business is to acquire companies belonging to the media sector and transfer the benefits of its operations to its investors.

