Glorious Property Holdings Ltd (SEHK:845)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 845
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 845
- Market CapHKD1.621bn
- SymbolSEHK:845
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG3940K1058
Company Profile
Glorious Property Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is a national property developer in PRC. It concentrates on development and sales of properties in key economic areas such as Shanghai region, Yangtze river delta, Pan bohai rim, and Northeast China.