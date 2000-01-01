Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:8159)
Company Info - 8159
- Market CapHKD131.840m
- SymbolSEHK:8159
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG394081100
Company Profile
Glory Mark Hi-tech (Holdings) Ltd is engaged in the business of design, manufacture, and sales of connectivity products. The company’s segment includes Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers segment and Retail distributors segment.