Glory Sun Financial Group Ltd (SEHK:1282)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1282

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1282

  • Market CapHKD9.312bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1282
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2119B1023

Company Profile

China Goldjoy Group Ltd is a holding company with subsidiaries that manufacture electronic and automation-related equipment. Its segments are Automation, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Securities investment and property investment and development.

Latest 1282 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .