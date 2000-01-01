Glu Mobile Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GLUU)
North American company
Company Info - GLUU
- Market Cap$1.581bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:GLUU
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINUS3798901068
Company Profile
Glu Mobile Inc is a U.S.-based company that develops and markets games appealing to a broad group of users of smartphones and tablet devices. These games are accessible through direct-to-consumer digital store fronts like the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Amazon Appstore. The firm generates revenue through in-app purchases and in-game advertising.Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets games designed to appeal to users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its gaming brands include Blood and Glory, Contract Killer, Deer Hunter, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando and Heroes of Destiny.