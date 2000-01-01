Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GLUU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GLUU
- Market Cap$870.340m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GLUU
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINUS3798901068
Company Profile
Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets games designed to appeal to users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its gaming brands include Blood and Glory, Contract Killer, Deer Hunter, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando and Heroes of Destiny.