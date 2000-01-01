GME Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8188)
- Market CapHKD94.150m
- SymbolSEHK:8188
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINKYG3946R1048
GME Group Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing underground construction services and serves to private main contractors in public sector infrastructure projects in Hong Kong.