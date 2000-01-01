GME Resources Ltd (ASX:GME)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GME
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:GME
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GME7
Company Profile
GME Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and investment company. Its projects include Golden Cliffs NL, Devon Gold Project, Murrin Murrin Project and others. The company primarily explores for Gold and Nickel.GME Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and investment company. Its projects include Golden Cliffs NL, Devon Gold Project, Murrin Murrin Project and others. The company primarily explores for Gold and Nickel.