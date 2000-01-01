GMP Capital Inc (TSE:GMP)
Company Info - GMP
- Market CapCAD130.900m
- SymbolTSE:GMP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINCA3801341064
Company Profile
GMP Capital Inc is an investment dealer located in Canada. It provides diversified financial services such as investment banking, institutional sales, trading and research services to corporate clients and institutional investors.