Company Profile

GMP Capital Inc is a financial services firm. The company's operating segment includes Operations Clearing; Wealth Management and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Operations Clearing segment. The Operations Clearing segment includes enterprise-wide items and third-party revenue received in relation to carrying broker and other administrative support services provided by RF Securities to Richardson GMPand Stifel.GMP Capital Inc is an investment dealer located in Canada. It provides diversified financial services such as investment banking, institutional sales, trading and research services to corporate clients and institutional investors.