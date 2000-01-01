Gmp Property SOCIMI SA (XMAD:YGMP)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YGMP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YGMP

  • Market Cap€1.109bn
  • SymbolXMAD:YGMP
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105134011

Company Profile

Gmp Property SOCIMI SA acquires, manages and develops industrial buildings, offices, shopping centers and commercial premises, and logistics centers in Spain.

Latest YGMP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .