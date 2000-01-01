GMV Minerals Inc (TSX:GMV)

North American company
Market Info - GMV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GMV

  • Market CapCAD5.130m
  • SymbolTSX:GMV
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3620M15016

Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc is an exploration stage and its principal business activity is the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties. The company is in the process of exploring its principal mineral properties in SE Arizona.

Latest GMV news

