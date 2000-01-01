GO Energy Group Ltd (ASX:GOE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GOE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GOE
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:GOE
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GOE3
Company Profile
GO Energy Group Ltd, formerly Solco Ltd distributes solar panels and water pumping products, along with the continued development of its solar energy system integration business.