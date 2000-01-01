GO internet SpA (MTA:GO)

European company
Market Info - GO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GO

  • Market Cap€21.450m
  • SymbolMTA:GO
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005038002

Company Profile

GO internet SpA is an internet service provider in Italy. The Company offers Internet services through the use of wireless technologies WiMAX / LTE fourth generation (4G) and phone services through VoIP.

Latest GO news

