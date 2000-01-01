Go (LSE:0JI1)

UK company
Market Info - 0JI1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 0JI1

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:0JI1
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINMT0000090101

Company Profile

Go PLC is an integrated telecommunications services provider and its high speed networks form the backbone of the Island's modern communications infrastructure. It provides fixed-network and mobile services and internet and TV services.

