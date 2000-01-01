Go (LSE:0JI1)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 0JI1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 0JI1
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolLSE:0JI1
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINMT0000090101
Company Profile
Go PLC is an integrated telecommunications services provider and its high speed networks form the backbone of the Island's modern communications infrastructure. It provides fixed-network and mobile services and internet and TV services.