Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8457)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8457

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8457

  • Market CapHKD268.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8457
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG394781051

Company Profile

Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing logistics services. It offers logistics services, which include transportation; warehousing; in-plant logistics; and customization services.

Latest 8457 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .