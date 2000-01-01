GobiMin Inc (TSX:GMN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GMN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GMN
- Market CapCAD9.960m
- SymbolTSX:GMN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA38020T1021
Company Profile
GobiMin Inc together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the investment in equity, debt or other securities as well as direct ownership stakes in projects, including the development of mineral properties, mainly in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) of the People's Republic of China.GobiMin Inc together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the development and exploration of mineral properties, mainly in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China.