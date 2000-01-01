Company Profile

GobiMin Inc together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the investment in equity, debt or other securities as well as direct ownership stakes in projects, including the development of mineral properties, mainly in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) of the People's Republic of China.GobiMin Inc together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the development and exploration of mineral properties, mainly in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China.