Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc provides cloud-based products and personalised customer support to small businesses, web design professionals, and individuals. The company maintains an inventory of domain name extensions and operates a marketplace for trading previously owned domains. GoDaddy offers customers website building, hosting, and security tools to construct and protect their online presence. The company's platform provides tools and applications such as domain-specific email, online storage, invoicing, bookkeeping, and payment solutions, which help clients manage their businesses.GoDaddy Inc, through its subsidiaries provides a variety of domain name registration and website hosting services. It also provides cloud-based solutions.