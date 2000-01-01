Godewind Immobilien AG (XETRA:GWD)

Company Info - GWD

  • Market Cap€460.640m
  • SymbolXETRA:GWD
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2G8XX3

Company Profile

Godewind Immobilien AG is a real estate company specialized in commercial property. The company acquires office, retail and logistics space in Germany.

