goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GSY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GSY

  • Market CapCAD981.560m
  • SymbolTSE:GSY
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3803551074

Company Profile

goeasy Ltd is a provider of goods and alternative financial services which are engaged in merchandise leasing of household furnishings and home electronic products to consumers and offering unsecured installment loans to consumers.

Latest GSY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .