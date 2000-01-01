Gogo Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GOGO)

North American company
  • Market Cap$1.127bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GOGO
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS38046C1099

Company Profile

Gogo Inc is a US-based in-flight connectivity system and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation. The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.

