Gogo Inc is a US-based in-flight connectivity system and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation. The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.Gogo Inc is a US-based in-flight connectivity systems and service provider. The company through aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry across the world.