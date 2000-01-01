Gogo Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GOGO)
North American company
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GOGO
- Market Cap$1.127bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:GOGO
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS38046C1099
Company Profile
Gogo Inc is a US-based in-flight connectivity system and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation. The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.