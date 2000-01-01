GoHealth Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth Inc is a health insurance marketplace in America. Its technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms and helps individuals find the best health insurance plan for their specific needs. The company operates in four segments: Medicare-Internal; Medicare-External, IFP and Other-Internal; and IFP and Other-External. The Medicare segments sales Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans.