GoHealth Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:GOCO)

North American company
Market Info - GOCO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GOCO

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GOCO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance Brokers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS38046W1053

Company Profile

GoHealth Inc is a health insurance marketplace in America. Its technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms and helps individuals find the best health insurance plan for their specific needs. The company operates in four segments: Medicare-Internal; Medicare-External, IFP and Other-Internal; and IFP and Other-External. The Medicare segments sales Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans.

Latest GOCO news

