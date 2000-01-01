Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd is a midstream LNG company operates in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The segment in which the group operates includes Power, FLNG, and vessel operations. Its vessel operations segment operates and charters out LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units on fixed terms to customers, whereas Power Segment offers integrated LNG based downstream solutions, and FLNG segment includes the costs associated with the conversion of its LNG carrier, the Hilli. The company generates maximum revenue from the Vessel Operations segment.