Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

North American company
  • Market Cap$616.090m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GMLP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINMHY2745C1021

Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. It carries its operation in only one segment namely LNG market segment.

