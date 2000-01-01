Gold 50 Ltd (ASX:G50)
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:G50
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- ISINAU0000155889
Company Profile
Gold 50 Ltd is a mineral exploration and mining company focused on gold and silver projects. Some of its projects are the Golconda Project, the Spitfire Mine, the Caisson Project, the Top Gun Project among others.