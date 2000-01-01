Gold 50 Ltd (ASX:G50)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - G50

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - G50

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:G50
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000155889

Company Profile

Gold 50 Ltd is a mineral exploration and mining company focused on gold and silver projects. Some of its projects are the Golconda Project, the Spitfire Mine, the Caisson Project, the Top Gun Project among others.

Latest G50 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .