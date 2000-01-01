Gold Bull Resources Corp (TSX:GBRC)

North American company
Market Info - GBRC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GBRC

  • Market CapCAD32.190m
  • SymbolTSX:GBRC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3805561006

Company Profile

Gold Bull Resources Corp is a gold focused mineral exploration company. It strives to generate and advance high-reward project acquisitions in regions with proven mineral wealth. Gold Bull's mission is to grow into a US focused mid-tier gold development company. Its projects include Kalabak and Zlatusha project, Sandman Gold Project, Coyote Mine project, and Big Balds Gold project.Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company active in the Black Sea region of Eastern Europe. The Company is engaged in exploring and developing mineral properties.

