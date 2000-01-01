Company Profile

Gold Bull Resources Corp is a gold focused mineral exploration company. It strives to generate and advance high-reward project acquisitions in regions with proven mineral wealth. Gold Bull's mission is to grow into a US focused mid-tier gold development company. Its projects include Kalabak and Zlatusha project, Sandman Gold Project, Coyote Mine project, and Big Balds Gold project.