Gold Fields Ltd ADR (XETRA:EDG)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EDG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EDG
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXETRA:EDG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINUS38059T1060
Company Profile
Gold Fields Inc is a globally diversified gold miner and producer with eight operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The majority of group revenue is generated in the Australian mines, largely the St Ives and Granny Smith sites, with Ghana the second- largest contributor of revenue. The company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing, and smelting. In Peru, the company also produces copper, and it has other precious metal exploration interests in Africa, Eurasia, Australasia, and the Americas.Gold Fields Ltd is engaged in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It operates in South Africa, Australia, Ghana, and Peru.