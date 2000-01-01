Gold-Finance Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1462)
Company Info - 1462
- Market CapHKD290.730m
- SymbolSEHK:1462
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINKYG4036N1108
Gold-Finance Holdings Ltd is an engineering works company. Its engineering services comprise of electrical, air-conditioning and fire services installation works.