Gold Line Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSX:GLDL) Share Price

GLDL

Gold Line Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares

North American company

Basic Material

Gold

 / 

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Gold Line Resources Ltd is focused on advancing gold projects with significant exploration potential in prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland. The company is working in mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to its strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape. It holds a prospective portfolio of five gold exploration projects in Sweden: one project is in the Skelleftea belt of north-central Sweden and four projects, including the Langtjarn property, are located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt of north-central Sweden. The projects are located on a 200-kilometre Proterozoic greenstone sedimentary belt that is host to multiple gold showings and deposits.

TSX:GLDL

CA38063G1081

CAD

