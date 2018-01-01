Gold Mountain Mining Corp Ordinary Shares (TSE:GMTN) Share Price

GMTN
Gold Mountain Mining Corp Ordinary Shares
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSE
-
Updated: -
Company Profile
Gold Mountain Mining Corp is a gold and silver exploration and development company. It focuses on the expansion of the resource at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57 km from Merritt in South Central British Columbia.
Symbol
TSE:GMTN
ISIN
CA38065L1058
Currency
CAD
