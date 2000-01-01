Gold Mountain Mining Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:GMTN)

North American company
Market Info - GMTN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GMTN

  • Market CapCAD132.560m
  • SymbolTSX:GMTN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA38065L1058

Company Profile

Gold Mountain Mining Corp is a gold and silver exploration and development company. It focuses on the expansion of the resource at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57 km from Merritt in South Central British Columbia.

Latest GMTN news

