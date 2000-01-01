Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:40)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 40
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 40
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:40
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINHK0040000298
Company Profile
Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd is an Asian multinational group which owns industrial investment and it is an industrial investment vehicle. The company is operating its business through its subsidiaries which are engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and trading of batteries, electronics and acoustics products, automotive wire harness, batteries and battery-related products. It operates in three division namely, electronics, batteries, and other investment. It generates a major part of the revenue from the sale of batteries.Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of batteries and battery related products. The Company's business segments are Electronics, Batteries, and Other investments.