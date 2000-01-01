Company Profile

Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd is an Asian multinational group which owns industrial investment and it is an industrial investment vehicle. The company is operating its business through its subsidiaries which are engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and trading of batteries, electronics and acoustics products, automotive wire harness, batteries and battery-related products. It operates in three division namely, electronics, batteries, and other investment. It generates a major part of the revenue from the sale of batteries.Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of batteries and battery related products. The Company's business segments are Electronics, Batteries, and Other investments.