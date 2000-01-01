Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. It targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.Gold Resource Corp is a US-based company that produces metal concentrates and dore. The metal concentrates contain gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc, and the dore contains only gold and silver. The company operates in Oaxaca (Mexico) and Nevada (USA).