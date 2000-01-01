Gold Springs Resource Corp (TSE:GRC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GRC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GRC
- Market CapCAD21.150m
- SymbolTSE:GRC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA3807211006
Company Profile
Gold Springs Resource Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration and development company. It is primarily focused on gold exploration and development of Gold Springs project in the United States. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Bolivia, Canada, Chile and the United States.TriMetals Mining Inc is a mining and exploration company. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.