Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)
North American company
- Market Cap$138.330m
- SymbolAMEX:GSV
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA3807381049
Gold Standard Ventures Corp is an advanced stage gold exploration company. The firm engages in acquiring and exploring mineral projects, in and around Nevada for gold and other minerals. The firm focuses on obtaining discoveries at the Railroad-Pinion gold project located within the Nevada's Carlin Trend and Lewis gold project located in Lander County. It also operates mining projects names Bald Mountain, North Bullion, Dark Star and Pinion in Nevada.Gold Standard Ventures Corp is an advanced stage gold exploration company. It is also engaged in acquiring, exploring mineral projects, with project situated across Nevada for gold and other minerals.