Company Profile

Gold Terra Resource Corp is a junior mineral exploration company. It is primarily involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, silver, and other mineral properties. Its main focus is on the Yellowknife City Gold Project. Other projects of the company include The Mulligan Gold Project.Terrax Minerals Inc is an exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its projects include Yellowknife City Gold Project, Northbelt Property, Walsh Lake Property and among others.