Gold Terra Resource Corp (TSX:YGT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YGT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YGT

  • Market CapCAD38.520m
  • SymbolTSX:YGT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA88103X1087

Company Profile

Gold Terra Resource Corp is a junior mineral exploration company. It is primarily involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, silver, and other mineral properties. Its main focus is on the Yellowknife City Gold Project. Other projects of the company include The Mulligan Gold Project.Terrax Minerals Inc is an exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its projects include Yellowknife City Gold Project, Northbelt Property, Walsh Lake Property and among others.

Latest YGT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .