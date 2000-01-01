Company Profile

Gold79 Mines Ltd is an exploration stage junior mining company engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation and exploration of precious metal properties in North America. The company's projects portfolio includes Jefferson Canyon, Nevada, USA; Gold Chain, Arizona, USA; Greyhound, Nunavut, Canada.Aura Silver Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties. Its two precious metals projects, includes Taviche, Mexico, and Greyhound located in Nunavut, Canada.