Company Profile

Goldcore Resources Ltd, formerly Berkwood Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. The company project portfolio includes The Lac Gueret Extensions Project, Cobalt Ford Property, Delbreuil Lithium Property located in Quebec and Roscoe Vanadium Project. Geographically, it operates only in Canada.Berkwood Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its portfolio includes Lac Gueret extensions graphite project and Cobalt ford project.