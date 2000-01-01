Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd is an integrated palm oil plantation company. It operates through two segments: Plantations and palm oil mills, and Palm, laurics, and others. The Plantations and palm oil mills segment comprise the products from the upstream business. The Palm, laurics and others comprise the processing and merchandising of palm and oilseed-based products i.e. bulk, branded, oleo-chemicals and other vegetable oils, as well as production and distribution of other consumer products in China and Indonesia mainly food and beverages. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Palm, laurics and other segments. The company generates the majority of the revenue from outside Indonesia.Golden Agri-Resources Ltd is engaged in the farming industry. Its areas of focus lies in processing and marketing farm based produce such as palm oil and other by products.