Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR)

North American company
Company Info - DNJR

  • Market Cap$6.150m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DNJR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4027R1048

Company Profile

Golden Bull Ltd is an online finance marketplace in China which provides short-term loans to borrowers. It provides an online platform to individual lenders and individual and small business borrowers.

