Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd (TSX:GCC)
North American company
Company Info - GCC
- Market CapCAD3.320m
- SymbolTSX:GCC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA3808132045
Company Profile
Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd operates as an exploration and development mineral resource company, which focuses on the identification of mineral exploration projects. Its projects include Bogside Riverside Bogside, Claw Lake, North Contact, Cook Lake, Dionne, Perestroika, Princess Annie, North Contact, Riviere D'Alembert, and Salve Lake.Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd is an exploration stage junior mining company. The company is engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.