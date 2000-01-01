Company Profile

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd operates as an exploration and development mineral resource company, which focuses on the identification of mineral exploration projects. Its projects include Bogside Riverside Bogside, Claw Lake, North Contact, Cook Lake, Dionne, Perestroika, Princess Annie, North Contact, Riviere D'Alembert, and Salve Lake.Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd is an exploration stage junior mining company. The company is engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.