Company Profile

Golden Century International Holdings Group Ltd, formerly International Standard Resources Holdings Ltd, is an investment holding company. Together with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in the sale of electronic components. It is also engaged in the sale of coalbed methane products, coalbed methane gas exploration, and exploitation and treasury segment including securities trading and money lending. It generates the majority of the revenue from the sale of electronic components. It operates in Hong Kong and the Peoples Republic of China with the majority of the revenue generated from Hong Kong.International Standard Resources Holdings Ltd is engaged in the sale of electronic components and treasury including securities trading and money lending. It is also engaged in coalbed methane gas exploration & money lending business.