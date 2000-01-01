Company Profile

Golden Deeps Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral deposits. The company is in the exploration and development of its prospects in Namibia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, and vanadium deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the Grootfontein Base Metal Project covering four exploration licenses located in the Otavi Mountain land.