Company Profile

Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd is principally engaged in the development and operation of department stores in China. Targeting the mid-to-high end market, the company's stores are primarily located in four provinces and one municipality, including Jiangsu, Anhui, Shaanxi, Yunnan and Shanghai. In addition to the core function as a department store chain, the company's stores also provide other functions and amenities, such as dining, entertainment, beauty and personal care, cinemas, and preschool education. Specifically, for the company's stores, the majority of the total gross floor area is located in self-owned properties.Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiary is engaged in the development and operation of department stores and lifestyle center chain in the People's Republic of China.