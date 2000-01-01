Golden Faith Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2863)
Market Cap: HKD220.170m
Symbol: SEHK:2863
Industry: Industrials
Sector: Engineering & Construction
- Currency
ISIN: KYG395761060
Golden Faith Group Holdings Ltd provides electrical and Extra Low Voltage system works. It provides supply, installation, testing and commissioning as well as maintenance of electrical and Extra Low Voltage system.