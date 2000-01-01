Golden Faith Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2863)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - 2863

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2863

  • Market CapHKD220.170m
  • SymbolSEHK:2863
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG395761060

Company Profile

Golden Faith Group Holdings Ltd provides electrical and Extra Low Voltage system works. It provides supply, installation, testing and commissioning as well as maintenance of electrical and Extra Low Voltage system.

