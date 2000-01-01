Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd (SEHK:801)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 801

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 801

  • Market CapHKD2.304bn
  • SymbolSEHK:801
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG395801247

Company Profile

Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd is an integrated-healthcare enterprise. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of medical devices and related accessories, cord blood storage service, hospital management service and operation.

Latest 801 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .