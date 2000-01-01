Golden Mile Resources Ltd (ASX:G88)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - G88

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - G88

  • Market CapAUD2.550m
  • SymbolASX:G88
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000G887

Company Profile

Golden Mile Resources Ltd is an Australian based exploration and development company, with gold and base metal projects in Western Australia. Its projects include Quiksilver Nickel-Cobalt Project and the Gidgee Polymetallic Project.

Latest G88 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .