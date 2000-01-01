Golden Mile Resources Ltd (ASX:G88)
Company Profile
Golden Mile Resources Ltd is an Australian based exploration and development company, with gold and base metal projects in Western Australia. Its projects include Quiksilver Nickel-Cobalt Project and the Gidgee Polymetallic Project.